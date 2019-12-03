Tom and Becky retiring from B104.7; WATCH a full interview on why now is the time to step away

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After more than a decade on the most listened to morning radio show in the Syracuse market, B104.7’s Tom and Becky announced Tuesday morning that they are retiring. Their last show will be Friday, December 20th.

Becky Palmer joined B104.7 as a morning co-host with the late Ron Bee. She continued the show with Tom Owens. In 2017, the duo earned a nomination for CMA Medium Market Personalities of the Year by the Country Music Association for “leadership, community service and excellence in broadcasting.” NewsChannel 9’s Christie Casciano and Dave Longley have also been daily contributors to the Tom and Becky show, providing news and weather updates and participating in their fun surveys and banter.

iHeart Media Syracuse Market President Rick Yacobush said, “My friends Tom and Becky have been instrumental to B104.7’s success and they have made a big impact in the Syracuse community. We all wish them the best as they choose to spend more time with their families. Now, we are excited to have the opportunity to welcome the award-winning ‘Bobby Bones Show’ to B104.7 mornings.”

The Bobby Bones Show begins Monday, December 23rd.

Here’s a statement from Tom and Becky:

After 11 years as your companions driving into work, mending the farm, relaxing after a long night shift, or simply two friends to listen to when you need them – We are moving onto the next chapters in our lives.

Our last morning show broadcast on B104.7 will be on Friday, December 20th.

Tom: I spent several years in corporate America. My radio career spans from Trenton, NJ, to right here in Syracuse.

Becky: I’ve been on the air in Central New York for too many years to count, 22 of those as your co-host on the morning show with both Ron Bee and Tom, right here on B104.7

We’ve had so many incredible memories with you. We’ve interviewed countless country artists, and witnessed first hand the beginnings of some amazing careers, such as Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift, and Carrie Underwood. From the Grandstand, to the Amphitheater, to countless other amazing venues for country music, we’ve loved giving you incredible, once in a lifetime opportunities with the stars.

You’ve welcomed us into your communities for our We Love Your Hometown Tour. At so many Central New York diners, we intimately got to know you, and what you contribute to our society. We’ve talked to school teachers and students, fire and law enforcement officers, local businesses, historians and librarians, and regulars who always buy their morning coffee from their favorite restaurant.

During my battle with Breast Cancer, I experienced the true meaning of community, love, and gratitude from your support. I made it my mission to God to spread the word of my experience during treatment. And once I became a survivor, I set out to educate women about yearly mammograms. I loved seeing you at so many incredible fundraisers for Breast Cancer research over the years. The runs, the celebrity bartending, the messages of hope have touched me in a way that will forever last with me.

From the time you made Ron & Becky CMA Personalities of the Year in 2004, to being a part of our ACM Radio Station of the Year award in 2014! And the countless CMA and ACM nominations for Personality of the Year and Station of the Year.

YOU are the reason why we have absolutely loved this wonderful journey.

But the time has come to seek new adventures.

Tom: I own a home down in Fort Myers, FL with my wife. I don’t nearly get to spend enough time with my son who currently lives around that area. Laurie and I are looking forward to being able to travel there more often, and reconnect with family and friends. I’m also starting to brand my brother and I, “The Owens Brothers,” more on Facebook. I want to play in more places just for fun with my brother. You can expect to see us out and about in various locations in time.

Becky: I have been working on renovating a mobile home throughout this year. It’s an older, vintage vehicle – And boy, I wasn’t expecting it to be so much work! Of course, I’ll continue to honor my commitment I made to God, to spread awareness for yearly mammograms. There is so much more good we can do to help those who may feel hopeless.

We hope you’ll listen to us between now, and Friday, December 20th – As we celebrate not only our historic run as your #1 Morning Show in Central New York, but as we celebrate YOU, our listener, our friend – For being there for us every step of the way.

And after we move on to whatever adventures come our way next, you’ll always be in our hearts. We’ll still see you around the community, at the supermarket, at events and concerts, and of course, celebrations for our wonderful service men and women.

“Yesterday brought the beginning, tomorrow brings the end, though somewhere in the middle, we became the best of friends.” -Unknown.



