(WIVB) — The rumors are true. Tom DeLonge is coming back to blink-182, the band announced Tuesday via Twitter, in addition to teasing an upcoming world tour and album.

DeLonge, who left the band in 2015, updated his social media bios this summer to reflect being a part of blink-182 once more. It appears the band will continue touring as a three-piece, despite speculation that DeLonge’s replacement, Matt Skiba, might continue touring with blink upon DeLonge’s return.

In the tweet, blink-182 said a new single, “Edging,” will be out Friday, with a full album on the way as well.

“We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song ‘Edging’ out Friday,” the tweet said. The announcement came complete with a video showcasing the band’s sophomoric humor, a blink-182 staple.

Turnstile, Rise Against, The Story So Far, and Wallows will be the openers for the upcoming shows.

Though the band’s tour is not scheduled to come to Buffalo, it will make stops in Toronto, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. The band will also co-headline the When We Were Young festival in 2023 with Green Day.