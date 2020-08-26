Tom Reed to hold news conference after office in Corning was vandalized

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Representative Tom Reed held a press conference Wednesday afternoon at his Corning campaign office after a brick was thrown through a window overnight.

Reed was joined by his family, Corning Mayor Bill Boland, State Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, and a small group of supporters outside of his office.

“This type of violence is completely unacceptable,” said Reed.

The Congressman says that Corning Police are investigating the vandalism and that there are cameras in the area when the brick was thrown around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

No campaign staffers were inside the building and no one was hurt by the brick or broken glass.











