Tomb of the Unknow Soldiers of the American Revolution to be observed this Independence Day

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This Independence Day the Rome Rotary Club, along with the Rome Historical Society, will hold an observance at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers of the American Revolution.

Sunday at 1 p.m. the program will feature a flag-raising ceremony by the 3rd New York Continental Army and wreaths will be presented wreaths by the Fort Stanwix Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Sons of the American Revolution, Rome Rotary and the Rome-Utica Chapter of Military Officers Association of America.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers of the American Revolution was dedicated on July 4, 1976 and is the resting place for the remains of eight Revolutionary War Soldiers which were discovered in 1972 along the 100 block of North James Street.