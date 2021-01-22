Tompkins Co. assisted living facility partners with CVS to vaccinate residents and staff

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A big day for residents and staff at Longview assisted living facility in Tompkins County. Friday was the first of three vaccine clinics.

In partnership with CVS Pharmacy, nearly 100 people will receive their shot. Two more clinics will be offered to residents and staff, one on February 12 and one on March 5.

In a statement, Longview said, “The COVID-19 vaccine is the next step in helping to safeguard the vulnerable population of seniors who Longview provides care for. This step is one step closer to normalcy for residents. It is also important for staff to receive the vaccine as well. Getting the vaccine protects oneself, their families, and the Longview community”.