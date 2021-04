TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Health Department is looking to hire public health ambassadors. The job: ensuring everyone has equal access to public health resources and services.

The health department says they are looking for applicants that represent the diversity of the communities in Tompkins County.

Anyone interested is encouraged to apply by Monday, April 12. Click here for more details. To apply click here and look for the “project assistant” listing.