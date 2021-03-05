Tompkins Co. scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for a clinic Friday for individuals 65 years and over.

The clinic will be held at the Cayuga Health Site (Sears) at the Ithaca Mall located at 40 Catherwood Road in Ithaca.

The public link for individuals aged 65 and over can be found on the TCHD website: https://tompkinscountyny.gov/health/covid19vaccine

TCHD received 1,570 doses designated for the senior population. A portion of the doses were administered at low-income senior living facilities and the rest were offered directly to those on the vaccine registry.

People who are on the Tompkins County COVID-19 vaccine registry have also been sent a link to schedule an appointment. TCHD encourages these individuals to check their email and phones for appointment announcements.

If you miss out on this round of vaccine and would like to be put on the TCHD’s registry, click here.

