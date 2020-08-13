Tompkins Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of phone scam

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a potential phone scam going around.

A resident of Tompkins County received a phone call from someone pretending to be from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Police believe that the sheriff’s office phone number was “ghosted” to make it appear to be the phone number of the office.

The suspect conned the victim into shipping $20,000 in cash to Chicago to settle a supposed arrest warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. They said that no one from their office would ever ask someone to mail money in this way.