(WSYR-TV) — As Onondaga Community College announced a new president Tuesday, they also had one of their own head to Tompkins Cortland Community College to be its new leader.

The SUNY board of trustees named Amy Kremenek, D.M. as the fifth president of TC3. She follows Orinthia Montague, who served for four years before leaving for another job out of state. Kremenek will begin her presidency June 1.

For the last 11 years, Kremenek as been at OCC. During the last seven, she was the Vice President of Enrollment, Development and Communications.

“I am excited and honored to join the outstanding faculty and staff of Tompkins Cortland Community College and to serve as its next President,” said Kremenek. “The College has a rich history of excellence and entrepreneurship, and its mission is tremendously important to the region. I look forward to working with the campus and the community to build on this tradition and to advance the mission in support of student success.”

Kremenek earned a Bachelor of Science from the Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, a Master of Public Administration from the Maxwell School of Public Affairs and Citizenship at Syracuse University, and a Doctorate in Community College Policy and Administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus.

“The search committee and Board selected Dr. Kremenek from a very strong pool of candidates,” said Tompkins Cortland Community College Board of Trustees Chair Ray Schlather. “She is the right person at the right time for Tompkins Cortland Community College. She has a commitment to higher education in the region and is a proven leader. Her experience, her knowledge of the College and SUNY, and her passion for the mission of a community college, including TC3’s many innovative programs, make her the perfect fit. We are very happy to welcome Dr. Kremenek as our next president.”