Tompkins Cortland Community College planning to honor graduates in August

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins Cortland Community College announced on Monday its plans to celebrate the class of 2020 in August.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 2020 Commencement was postponed from the original May 21 date.
A statement released from the college said contingency plans are being created for a celebration in August if conditions allow.
