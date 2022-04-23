TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Juneteenth is a paid employee holiday, the Tompkins County Legislature announced Wednesday. In an unanimous 14-0 vote, Tompkins County employees will have June 20, 2022 off as the first observance of the holiday. Biden signed legislation establishing the day as a federal holiday in 2021.

Juneteenth, falling this year on Sunday, June 19, is the annual celebration of Black liberation from slavery in America at the end of the Civil War. “Juneteenth is a commemorative observance of the hardships and losses suffered by African Americans in their struggle to attain freedom from slavery, to recognize and pay tribute to the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in this quest,” said Legislator Anne Koreman. “I’m very proud to be able to vote for this tonight.”

Legislature Chairwoman Shawna Black added, “It’s important that we recognize our history. It’s about time — we’re likely one of the last employers to allow for this as a holiday.”

In 2021, Tompkins County celebrated Juneteenth with a series of events, including a virtual event called “Juneteenth and Black Lives Matter: An Africana Studies Perspective.