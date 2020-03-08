Tompkins County announces person under investigation for novel coronavirus

TOMPKINS COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading throughout New York State, officials say it’s only a matter of time until we see a case in Central New York.

The Tompkins County Health Department announced in a press release on Sunday, there is currently one person in the county under investigation for COVID-19.

This is the third person to be under investigation in the county, the previous two were Cornell students. Both of their tests were negative.

According to the release, the person currently under investigation is in isolation and samples have been collected and sent to a lab for testing.

Tompkins County Health Department is scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday, March 9 to discuss developments of COVID-19 and community preparedness.

The release also says there are 36 people in Tompkins County currently under quarantine, but none of them have developed symptoms, except for the person under investigation.

If confirmed, it would be the first case of COVID-19 in Central New York.

Below is a breakdown of the 105 current confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State.

Westchester County – 82

New York City – 12

Nassau County – 5

Rockland County – 2

Saratoga County – 2

Suffolk County – 1

Ulster County – 1

Total deaths – 0

For more information on COVID-19 in New York State click here.

