Tompkins County confirms 11 cases of COVID-19, reinforcing importance of social distancing

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County is reinforcing the importance of social distancing after it was confirmed on Friday that there are now 11 COVID-19 cases in the county.

According to the Tompkins County Health Department’s website, as of Friday at 5:00 p.m. there have been 11 positive test results for COVID-19, and the county is still awaiting test results on 280 of the 379 people that have been tested for the virus.

According to a release by Tompkins County, social distancing is crucial to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Community social distancing means:

People should not gather in groups outside of their homes, with the exception of essential workers.

Keep 6 feet distance between yourself and others.

Minimize in-person contact.

Limit all outdoor recreational activities to non-contact and avoid activities that put you in close contact with people.

Social Distancing does not mean emotional isolation, check on friends, coworkers, neighbors through phone and text.

Wash hands well and often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Those at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19, including older adults, those who are immune-compromised, or have a chronic medical condition, especially heart or lung disease, and diabetes, should avoid in-person contact with others.

“As the number of positive cases increase, social distancing must continue to be a community effort – one in which everyone plays a part,” said Public Health Director, Frank Kruppa.

If you develop symptoms of illness including fever, cough, or trouble breathing, call your healthcare provider before seeking in-person medical care.

