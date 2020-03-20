Tompkins County confirms 11 cases of COVID-19, reinforcing importance of social distancing

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County is reinforcing the importance of social distancing after it was confirmed on Friday that there are now 11 COVID-19 cases in the county.
According to the Tompkins County Health Department’s website, as of Friday at 5:00 p.m. there have been 11 positive test results for COVID-19, and the county is still awaiting test results on 280 of the 379 people that have been tested for the virus.
According to a release by Tompkins County, social distancing is crucial to slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Community social distancing means:
- People should not gather in groups outside of their homes, with the exception of essential workers.
- Keep 6 feet distance between yourself and others.
- Minimize in-person contact.
- Limit all outdoor recreational activities to non-contact and avoid activities that put you in close contact with people.
- Social Distancing does not mean emotional isolation, check on friends, coworkers, neighbors through phone and text.
- Wash hands well and often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Those at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19, including older adults, those who are immune-compromised, or have a chronic medical condition, especially heart or lung disease, and diabetes, should avoid in-person contact with others.
“As the number of positive cases increase, social distancing must continue to be a community effort – one in which everyone plays a part,” said Public Health Director, Frank Kruppa.
If you develop symptoms of illness including fever, cough, or trouble breathing, call your healthcare provider before seeking in-person medical care.
For more numbers you may need to know during the coronavirus pandemic, click here.
