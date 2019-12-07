Tompkins County deputies investigating shooting death in Newfield

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 29-year-old man was found dead in his home Saturday after a reported shooting in the Town of Newfield.

According to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at a home on Shaffer Road around 1:26 a.m.

When deputies arrived they found 29-year-old Dejour Xavier Gandy dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Another person, in the home at the time, called 911.

According to a witness, three black males with face coverings entered the home and confronted the victim with guns drawn and one of the men shot Gandy before fleeing the scene.

Deputies believe this was a targeted attack of a specific person. The Sheriff’s Office does not believe there is a continued threat to the public.

The Sheriff’s Office is receiving assistance from the New York State Police and the Ithaca Police Department. Bang’s Ambulance and the Newfield Fire Department also provided assistance at the time of the initial call.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tompkins County Emergency Response Center at (607) 273-8000.