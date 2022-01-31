Tompkins County Health Dept. makes changes to daily COVID-19 data table

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning January 31st, the Tompkins County Health Department is making some changes to its daily COVID-19 data table.

The Tompkins County Health Department will no longer report the number of active cases on a daily basis or the number of patients released from isolation.

“The main reason for that is we’re no longer tracking that is because the state has taken over case investigation work and so any number we would have put out there would not have been accurate,” says Frank Kruppa, public health director for Tompkins County Health Department.

The health department will also no longer report on the weekends. Instead its COVID-19 data table will be updated Monday through Friday.

“The information that would have been in that table will be on a spreadsheet that’s been on our website since we’ve started reporting numbers. So the data will still be accessible it just won’t be reported on Saturday and Sunday,” says Kruppa.

The table will still include testing, new cases and total number of positive cases. Since March of 2020, Tompkins County has reported COVID-19 data daily, keeping the community informed. However, with the adjustments in case investigation and shortening of isolation period, the department does not have accurate data about who is in isolation.

“It is a shift, but we’ve also made a shift in our approach to the pandemic and we’re just adjusting the table to make sure what we’re providing is accurate and useful data for our community,” says Kruppa.

Tompkins County will continue to report active COVID-19 hospitalizations at Cayuga Medical Center. This includes patients who are not residents of Tompkins County. COVID-19 positive self-test results that are not reported through the county’s self-test portal are not included in the daily COVID-19 table.

The Tompkins County Health Department will continue to focus on severe illness, hospitalizations and COVID-19 related deaths.

Click here for COVID-19 data table and details on the new changes.