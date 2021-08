TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County Health offcials hosted an online update surrouding COVID-19 on Thursday night. They also took questions from the community.

One of the topics that came up is hospital capacity. They said capacity at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca is in good shape, and it’s a safe place to receive care.

Health officials are also imploring neighbors to get the vaccine if they haven’t already.