TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The state has selected the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) for the next Corrections Officer Training and Experience pilot.

This pilot will take place online and will replace the traditional written examination, TCSO says.

Applicants must have the minimum qualifications of a high school diploma or equivalent to a high school diploma and have a valid NYS driver’s license. The license should be in good standing for the duration of employment.

If these requirements are met, TCSO says the applicant will receive an evaluation rating based on their training and experience. If the applicant completes the online rating and has an approved file, they will be granted into the program automatically with a passing score of 70.

Applicants could also be granted more points for extra qualifying education, work, or training experience.

The deadline for the application is November 29 and the questionnaire for candidates will be available from December 15, 2022, to January 12, 2023.

