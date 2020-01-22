Tompkins County issues 911 alert due to fire operations

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County has issued a 911 alert, telling Central New Yorkers to avoid the 1800 block of Dryden Road between State Route 366 Main Street and Johnson Road until further notice because of fire operations.
Dryden firefighters and several surrounding departments are on scene. The fire is just south of the village. The fire department says more information will be released as it becomes available.
