Tompkins County issues travel advisory

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A travel advisory is in effect for Tompkins County.

Hazardous driving conditions exist in areas throughout the county due to the heavy snowfall. Snow is expected to taper off later Tuesday morning and lake enhanced snowfall is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Highway crews are working to clear snow as quickly as possible.

While a travel advisory does not restrict travel, drivers are urged to use caution while driving and avoid any unnecessary travel.

