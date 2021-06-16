Tompkins County Legislature looking for help deciding what to do with American Rescue Plan funding

TOMPKINS COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Legislature is looking for help deciding what to do with its funding from the American Rescue Plan.

They are asking neighbors to rank their top three priorities for the nearly $20 million in federal funding.

Funding can only be used for specific projects so people can choose their top three from a list of eight options.There are a number of rules related to what the funding can be used for. The uses permitted by the Federal

Government and reflected in Tompkins County’s survey are listed below:

To meet residents’ additional needs for public health, mental health, and early and special education services after March 3, 2021;

To respond to the needs of households that suffered economic losses as a result of Covid-19 (e.g., by providing rental assistance, expanding available child care options);

To respond to the needs of small businesses and not-for-profit agencies that suffered economic losses and/or are having difficulty providing services as a result of Covid-19;

To provide aid to industries like tourism, travel, and hospitality, which were particularly hard hit by the impacts of the pandemic);

To provide premium pay to essential workers in the public sector;

To provide premium pay to essential workers in the private sector;

To the extent that the County lost revenue as a result of the pandemic, to pay for County government operations and services (e.g., restoration of funding for County staff; capital investment in infrastructure; cybersecurity upgrades; provision of public safety services); and

To make necessary investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.

The surveys will help legislators when they meet at the end of the month. The survey can be found here.