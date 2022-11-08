ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police at Ithaca have arrested a man in Tompkins County charged for multiple felonies after crashing his car.

Police have arrested Steven W. Park, age 31 of Brooktondale, NY for the class “B” felony of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree (intent to sell), the class “C” felony of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree (loaded) and the misdemeanors of Unlawful Purchase of Body Armor in the first degree and Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the seventh degree.

On October 31, NYS Troopers were dispatched by Tompkins County 911 to a reported car crash into a tree near Virgil and Bradshaw Roads in the town of Dryden.

When Troopers arrived at the scene, they found the driver had ran away. Park was later found by a member of the Village of Dryden Police Department in the town court parking lot and was identified as the driver of the vehicle.

After an investigation, it was revealed that Park was in possession of a loaded illegal sawed-off shotgun, a bullet proof vest, 53.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 2.2 grams of suspected valium and over 300 grams of cannabis.

After he was arrested he was taken to SP Ithaca for processing and later transported to Tompkins County Centralized Arraignment and Processing.

Park was previously arrested on October 25, on charges of misdemeanors including Reckless Driving and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the third degree.