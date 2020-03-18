Tompkins County now has 6 positive cases of coronavirus

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Health Department has reported 6 positive cases of coronavirus as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18th.

Tompkins County Health Department COVID-19 Tracking

The total number of cases being tested is 146, with 46 negative test results and 93 tests pending.

For more information on coronavirus in Tompkins County, visit TompkinsCountyNY.gov/Health.

