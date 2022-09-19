(WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Health Department will be holding a free monkeypox vaccine clinic on Thursday, September 22 from 1-4 p.m. at their location on 55 Brown Road, Ithaca.

The clinic will have both first and second doses of the vaccine and eligible people must register by appointment here or can call 211 (1-877-211-8667).

The Tompkins County Health Department says the vaccine is available for the following individuals:

Any person that may be at risk of future exposure to infection with monkeypox, even though they are not at high risk of recent exposure.

People with recent exposure to a suspected or confirmed monkeypox case within the past 14 days.

Those at high risk of recent exposure to monkeypox, including gay men and members of the bisexual, transgender, and gender non-conforming community and other communities of men who have sex with men and who have engaged in intimate or skin-to-skin contact with others in the past 14 days.

Individuals who have had skin-to-skin contact with someone in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity, including men who have sex with men who meet partners through an online website, digital application (“app”), or social events, such as a bar or party.

As of September 19, there have been three cases of monkeypox in Tompkins County and the Health Department asks people to take these steps to reduce their risk of exposure:

Avoid close face-to-face and skin-to-skin contact with someone who has a monkeypox-related rash or other symptoms.

Ask your sexual partner(s) whether they have a rash or other symptoms consistent with monkeypox and if so, delay sex until they are evaluated by a healthcare provider.

If you are exposed or experience symptoms, make sure to reach out to a health care provider and avoid having sexual contact until your health has been evaluated.

Reduce or avoid activities that may increase your exposure to monkeypox, especially when traveling to a region, state, or country where monkeypox is present.

Know that the disease is contagious from the onset of symptoms or rash until the scabs of the rash have dried up and fallen off and the skin is healing well underneath.

It may take 21 days from exposure until one develops signs of the infection.

Refer to the CDC’s guide to Safer Sex and Social Gatherings.

You can receive text message alerts from the New York State Department of Health by texting “MONKEYPOX” to 81336.