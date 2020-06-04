Tompkins County Public Library to open for curbside and in-lobby pickup

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Public Library will open for curbside and in-lobby pickup starting Monday, June 15.

Patrons will be able to place holds on library materials and then pickup those materials in the library lobby contact-free, or patrons can schedule contactless curbside pickup.

Curbside pickup will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

In-lobby pickup will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Patrons can schedule their pickups using the online calendar or by calling 607-272-4556.

Returns must be made in the open outside bins on Green Street.

Due to the 72-hour quarantine requirement for materials, no items can be brought into the building or returned to staff.