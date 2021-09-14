Tompkins County reports first COVID-19 death of a fully vaccinated person

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Health Department was notified by Cayuga Medical Center on Monday of the death of a fully vaccinated Tompkins County resident attributed to COVID-19.

According to the county, the patient who passed away at Cayuga Medical Center on September 11, 2021 was 93 years old.

This is the first COVID-19 related death of a fully vaccinated Tompkins County resident.

“We’re saddened by this loss and every loss in our community from COVID-19,” said Tompkins County Public Health Director Frank Kruppa. “This is the first fully vaccinated person to pass from COVID-19 in Tompkins County. We can report the patient was also impacted by pre-existing health conditions which contributed to their passing. Vaccines continue to be effective in preventing severe disease, and a majority of our hospitalizations continue to be individuals who are unvaccinated. TCHD will continue to monitor the severity of disease from COVID-19 and report information when it becomes available.”