Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy injured in SR 13 crash; Cortland woman charged with DWI

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured late Friday night in a crash on State Route 13.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was stationed and monitoring at the bottom of the “13 hill” north of the East Shore Driver overpass. A 2021 Jeep Renegade traveling north-bound failed to maintain their lane and left the roadway, colliding into a median alongside the guardrail and rear-ending the marked cruiser 30 feet off the roadway.

The driver of the Jeep, 22-year-old Meagan Condie of Cortland, was allegedly observed by assisting deputies with showing signs of impairment.

Condie was charged with Moving From Lane Unsafely (Traffic Infraction), Driving While Intoxicated (Unclassified Misdemeanor), Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC of .08% or Greater (Unclassified Misdemeanor) and Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a BAC of .18% or Greater (Unclassified Misdemeanor).

Condie was processed and released on an appearance ticket ordering her to return to the Town of Ithaca Court on October 28, 2021, at 9:00 AM.

Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne tells 18 News that the deputy was treated at the scene and released. The Sheriff’s Office offered the deputy wishes for a “speedy recovery.”

Bangs Ambulance assisted the Sheriff’s office at the scene of the accident.