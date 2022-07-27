ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Leaders and law enforcement in Tompkins County have been working with the community to reimagine public safety for over a year now. A new initiative launched through the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is just one piece of that puzzle.

The Unarmed Pilot Program started up in June. It’s a 3-year initiative approved and funded by the Tompkins County legislature.

“We had a lot of input from the community that wanted us to develop means to have an alternative response to different calls that didn’t necessarily require or need an armed deputy to respond to, so that’s how we came up with this program.” SHERIFF DEREK OSBORNE, TOMPKINS COUNTY

Sam Pulliam is one of two unarmed sheriff’s clerks taking calls from community members every day, helping deputies respond to non-emergency calls.

“It was a way of involving the community with policing and just helping out. I thought it sounded interesting, just looked into it and decided that I would apply for it,” Pulliam explained.

“It’s new to the county. It’s new to the sheriff’s office, and that it’s being created as it goes. Everyone is learning what it is what we can do and what we can’t do.” SAM PULLIAM, TOMPKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S CLERK

He and his partner, Tara Richardson, answer calls like thefts, property checks, and other complaints.

The two sheriff’s clerks work hand in hand with one of the sheriff’s office road patrol sergeants. Pulliam and Richardson do not go out on patrol unarmed.

One of the main goals of the program is to allocate the sheriff’s office resources more appropriately. This allows the sheriff’s deputies out patrolling the streets to respond to more urgent calls and complete other ongoing investigations.

“The call still goes through our 911 center for dispatch. The dispatcher makes the decision on what type of call it is. If they feel it’s something the clerk can handle or a deputy, then they dispatch them, just as they would our road patrol. So, they simply get the call. It shows up on our computer system and they take it from there. One good thing we did do through this program is these sheriff’s clerks are supervised by our road patrol supervisors, our sergeants. They know what kind of calls are going on at any given time in the county, and they know what the clerks are handling or the deputy, and the reason we did that is because if we need to switch who’s responding to that call very fast, we can do that.” SHERIFF DEREK OSBORNE, TOMPKINS COUNTY

“I do think that we’re helping a lot. I do know a lot of people that we speak to are really appreciative of that they get a call back so quickly after they call.” TARA RICHARDSON, TOMPKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S CLERK

The sheriff’s office unarmed pilot program not only helps with day-to-day solutions but also helps to build trust between law enforcement and the community.

“Especially nowadays, I can see there’s not a lot of trust between law enforcement and the people, and I want to see that happen, so that’s why I started this job,” Richardson explained.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office will report key data and outcomes from the pilot program as it progresses.

Members of the community also have the opportunity to weigh in on the program. Click here to submit your comment.

You can also read more about the Tompkins County Unarmed Pilot Program by clicking here.