TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To help keep New York State’s coronavirus numbers down, Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office will be looking out for large gatherings.

Tompkins County deputies will be crashing parties and hoping that, with each one, our state will be closer to the end of the pandemic.

“I just want this over as soon as possible so we can get back to our lives,” said Sheriff Derek Osborne.

Osborne said they will do it by responding to calls that come into the dispatch center.

Last weekend, they had four and the weekend before they had six. But for the college town, as students from at least Cornell University return, that number will likely rise.

“I think most students, believe it or not, will comply. But, when they don’t and it’s off campus, we certainly will step up and respond and provide them some education,” said Osborne.

The goal is not to hand out fines but to help people understand why they’re being asked to social distance.

“It could really set up back quite dramatically, especially being a college town like we have here,” said Osborne.

A spike could alter the school year. It could also be detrimental to the businesses that are already hurting.

“None of us are invincible and this is a real thing,” said Osborne.

The sheriff is asking the community to step up, work together and help each other get past the pandemic.

Despite the goal being education, if individuals continue to break the rules, fines will eventually be issued.