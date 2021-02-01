Tompkins County tackling COVID vaccine shortage

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Counties across the state are feeling the pressure to vaccinate as many people as possible, with little to sometimes no supply.

When the COVID vaccine first rolled out in New York State, Tompkins County received a solid supply of 1,800 doses the first two weeks.

“We’ve vaccinated well over 5,000 people here in Tompkins County. This week, we are planning to do 2,300-second doses,” said Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County Public Health Director.

But then, there was one week where the county didn’t receive a single dose.

We’re all at a little bit of a loss that we don’t have that supply coming in because we know how to best vaccinate our community because we have the community relationships and partnerships. Jason Molino, County Administrator, Tompkins County

However, this week, the county is back on track, receiving 600 doses for the second week in a row.

Each weekend, Tompkins County is notified of how many vaccines it’ll receive. Then, the supply arrives on Tuesday.

Oftentimes, the county goes through its entirely weekly allocation in just one day.

“The problem isn’t the ability to vaccinate, the problem is the ability to get supply. And we have the capacity to do thousands a day out of that site, but if we don’t have the supply, we can’t give the vaccinations,” Molino said.

Senior citizens are feeling the frustration too.

“Unfortunately, the information about what pharmacies have vaccine and when they are getting it, it comes to us in a delayed manner from the state. We’re doing our best to keep the community informed about where they can find vaccine, but they should certainly keep an eye on their local pharmacy to see if it’s available,” Kruppa explained.

The main location for county residents to be vaccinated in Tompkins County is at the mall in Lansing located in the old Sears building.

Kinney Drugs and one of the Top’s Friendly Market locations are options for seniors to be vaccinated in Tompkins County.