Tompkins County to close all public schools

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County became the latest to announce they are closing all public schools amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

At a press conference Friday evening, Tompkins County announced they will be declaring a state of emergency at midnight, and all public schools will be closed until April 12.

Schools will only be closed to students.

As of Friday, there are still no confirmed cases in Tompkins County. However, 15 people have been put under investigation for COVID-19.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9