Tompkins County to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11 starting Friday

This photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP, File)

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Children eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Tompkins County can get their shot as soon as Friday. The county health department has partnered with local pediatric offices to hold vaccine clinics.

The vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11 will be held on Friday and Saturday at the Shops at the Ithaca Mall vaccination site. The county plans to hold other clinics throughout the month of November, as long as the demand is there.

Children who live, go to school, or seek medical care in Tompkins County can get the Pfizer vaccine through the clinics.

“Pre-registration is required and those links just went out, and they are going out through our local school districts and our pediatric offices,” says Frank Kruppa, Tompkins County Public Health Director.

There are 600 appointments available for both Friday and Saturday. However, the county does expect those appointments to fill up quickly.

“We’re planning for the next three Friday and Saturday’s right up until Thanksgiving to have vaccines available if we still see the demand,” says Kruppa.

If parents aren’t able to get their child an appointment on Friday or Saturday, they should be able to get one this month. Kruppa says the county has received enough doses of the vaccine for Friday’s and Saturday’s clinics.

“So far we’ve received 1,200 doses that we’re planning to use for this Friday and Saturday, and we will of course order more in preparation for future clinics,” says Kruppa.

Click here for more information on the clinics for children ages 5 to 11 in Tompkins County.