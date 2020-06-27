Tompkins County transit system extends no-fare policy through September 5th

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an effort to continue practicing social distancing, the Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) extended its no-fare policy through September 5 on Thursday.
Not requiring passengers to pay a fee to use the TCAT eliminates the need for riders to go near or put their hands on the farebox.
The TCAT’s no-fare policy originally went into effect on March 20, and this is now the third time it has been extended.
TCAT is in the process of installing temporary barriers to separate the bus driver from the passengers. The plan is, by early fall, to have permanent protective barriers in place that will allow TCAT to resume collecting fares for their service. According to TCAT, there is currently a backlog of orders on these permanent barriers due to an increase in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
TCAT is also stressing that passengers must wear a mask or a face covering in order to board the bus.
The TCAT Board of Directors voted unanimously to extend the no-fare policy, and they are scheduled to vote on the policy again at their board meeting scheduled for August 27.
