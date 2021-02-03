Tompkins County unveils K9 pup’s new name

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s office asked the community to help them choose a name for their new K9 deputy. And the people have spoken!

Neighbors voted on four names with ties to Tompkins County: Treman, Hermon, Laker and Butter.

Nearly 1,500 people voted and the results are in!

The pup is hereby Laker. Laker is finishing up training now to be a search and rescue, and an explosive detection canine with his handler, Deputy Montesano. He will be sworn into the force soon. The Sheriff’s office says they plan to stream Laker’s swearing-in ceremony on their Facebook page.