Tompkins Sheriff’s office wants you to help choose the new K9’s name

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department has a new K9 unit dog and is looking for help in naming the year and a half old yellow Labrador Retriever.

The department was able to purchase the dog thanks to a donation from “Sean’s K9,” a non-profit formed after the death of Sean Walsh while serving overseas in the military. Walsh had wanted to be a K9 handler after leaving the military. The foundation formed by his family and friends donates to police departments across the country to help sustain their canine programs.

The department has narrowed down the possible names to four choices:

Treman: First called Enfield Glen State Park, in 1939 it was named Robert H. Treman State

Park to honor the benefactor who donated the land and worked tirelessly to make it available to

the public. It has since become one of the county’s most visited State Parks with many hiking

trails, swimming areas, and campsites available.



Hermon: Upon the formation of Tompkins County in April of 1817, Hermon Camp of

Trumansburg was appointed Tompkins County’s first Sheriff. He held several positions of

authority during his 70 years in Trumansburg besides Sheriff, including postmaster and New

York State assemblyman.



Laker: Tompkins County is located in the southeastern section of the Finger Lakes Region, split

by Cayuga Lake, the Finger Lakes’ largest lake, and also home to the nation’s first wine trail. No

matter the season you can explore the beauty of the outdoors.



Butter: Buttermilk Falls State Park takes its name from the 165-foot foaming cascade formed by

Buttermilk Creek as it flows down the steep valley side toward Cayuga Lake. The water mixes,

twists, and turns over the rock, looking like creamy buttermilk as it reaches the bottom.

Buttermilk Creek drops a total of over 650 feet through the valley toward Cayuga Lake, tumbling

over ten distinct waterfalls along the way.

You can cast your vote on the department’s Facebook page.

The canine and his handler, Deputy Montesano are undergoing training for search and rescue and explosive detection.

The departments previous K9, Odee, retired in October and is living with the family of his handler.