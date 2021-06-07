Tonawanda smokestacks demolished Saturday, site closed because of environmental concerns

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tonawanda Coke smokestacks have come down in an implosion heard across the northtowns. The site was forced to close by the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation in 2018.







Many who were at Saturday’s implosion say the century-old smokestacks served as a reminder of the horrible environmental and health impacts this site caused. The Clean Air Coalition has been fighting for the safety of Tonawanda neighbors for years, calling for the site’s closure.

The CEO of Ontario Specialty Contracting says it will take years to clean up and it likely won’t be until 2025 before they can begin talking about redeveloping the site.