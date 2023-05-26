(WSYR-TV) — One of the greatest holiday traditions returns this Sunday night from the American capital Washington D.C. Tony award-winning-actor Joe Mantegna is back to host the event along with Emmy Award- winner Gary Sinise who are dedicated to veterans’ causes and supporting troops in active service.

The 34th National Memorial Day Concert will air on PBS Sunday May 28th at 8 to 9:30PM and be available to troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network.

The holiday special will demonstrate performances from well known artists and veterans throughout the United States. The concert will also be streaming on PBS and Youtube.

For more information check out pbs.org