SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tony Award-winning musical, TOOTSIE, is coming to the Landmark Theatre for one week only!

From November 8 to November 12, enjoy the hilarious “most uproaring new musical in years!” (The Hollywood Reporter). This musical tells the story of Michael Dorsey, an actor trying to find work until one act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.

Rolling Stone claims “in these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll, TOOTSIE is it!”

Tickets are on sale now. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. from Tuesday, November 8 to Friday, November 11. There will be a 2 p.m. matinee and an 8 p.m. showing on Saturday, November 12.

The Saturday matinee will be ASL interpreted.