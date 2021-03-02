Top 10 consumer frauds of 2020

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — As the COVID-19 pandemic takes a huge toll on our lives and the economy, consumer watchdogs say it’s enabling scammers to drain our wallets.

The New York Attorney General released her top 10 consumer frauds for 2020 and number one on the list was internet-related scams, which also tops the Better Business Bureau’s risk index. Most of the scams are connected to online sales. The riskiest being pet sales and pet supplies.

“So they are creating these websites with stock photos, or they are stealing photos off of other websites, and you think you’re getting a dog. Then all of a sudden, it’s ‘we need more money for a crate, we need more money because of the pandemic’, things like that,” said Melanie McGovern of the BBB of Upstate New York.

McGovern suggests you research a company or person before making a purchase, and if you have any doubt at all, walk away before giving your payment information.