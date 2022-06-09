SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The top 10 seniors at Corcoran High School is one for the history books this year! The ten graduating students are rich in diversity, collectively speaking eight languages, four of them first-generation American citizens and all of them female.

“I wasn’t surprised,” said Skylar Bush, one of the top 10 seniors for the graduating class of 2022. “I know these girls, I’ve known them for four years, I know how smart and talented and determined they are, it wasn’t shocking it wasn’t surprising.”

Many of the girls set their sights on being in the top 10 since they arrived at Corcoran High School, but for some, the achievement was still sinking in.

“I think definitely even in this day and age we’re still underestimated and for the top 10 to just be solid females was kind of cool,” Nour Shqair, Top 10 Senior at Corcoran High School

Strong and independent, these girls have broken barriers together, making sure to lift each other up through their rigorous coursework and late-night study sessions.









Meet (listed alphabetically) Cambria, Chadani, Grace, Hannah, Heidi, Janiya, Nour, Sarah, Shekainah, and Skylar, the Top Ten scholars of the Corcoran High School Class of 2022/ Photos provided from Syracuse City School District.

“They’re always there,” said Valedictorian Chadani Timsina. “They’re always saying, ‘yeah, let’s go,’ and like they’re never, we never compare ourselves to each other and it’s all very kind.”

A sentiment that Bush shared, calling her fellow classmates really close friends.

“It’s great to see them succeed and it’s nice to succeed with them and see their own power recognized and rewarded as well,” Skylar Bush, Top 10 Senior at Corcoran High School

And when we asked them what it means to be a strong female leader, Bush said, “It’s a lot of acceptance in that you’re allowed to be a woman and you’re allowed to be smart and embrace that.”

For Timsina it means, “Kindness and open-mindedness and to be able to understand what others are going through and just working toward our goal.”

And for Shqair it means, “Proving it doesn’t matter what gender you are, you can still achieve just as much as everyone else.”

A group of ten strong, female leaders destined to go on and change the world. Each student with plans to further their education after graduation and go on to create a future as forthright, fearless females.

The top 10 seniors plan to attend various prestigious colleges including Colgate University, Cornell University, Dartmouth University, Niagara University, Syracuse University, and Williams College.