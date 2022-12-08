(WSYR-TV) — If you, your family member, or your friend is a frequent traveler, then save them that Holiday travel stress with some TSA-related gifts that will make Holiday travel a breeze.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is sharing some holiday gifts ideas that you can give to your loved ones this Holiday season that will make sure they will never have to be checked by TSA again.

These gifts will go a long way, making sure you and your loved ones will have a smooth TSA experience all year long.

There’s also one helpful gift that is free! Without further ado, here’s some TSA-related Holiday gifts.

4 TSA-related Holiday Gifts

1. Enroll or re-enroll in TSA PreCheck®

(Credit/TSA)

One of the best gifts you can give a traveler is the gift of TSA PreCheck.

That’s why you can enroll or re-enroll your loved one for TSA PreCheck® which gives them the access to checkpoint lanes that move faster than standard checkpoint lanes.

No more taking off shoes, belts, lightweight jackets, or jewery, TSA PreCheck allows you to keep that all on while walking through the metal detector, and best of all you don’t have to remove any electronics and or small containers of liquids in your carry-on bags.

According to the TSA, just last month, 92 percent of TSA PreCheck passengers waited less than five minutes in security lanes. Children 12 and under can also join a parent/guardian in a dedicated TSA PreCheck lane for free.

Get this discount now as the cost to enroll has recently dropped to $78 per person ($70 to renew) and the membership is good for five years.

2. A hard-sided case for your gun.

(Credit/TSA)

If you know a friend of family member who likes guns and wants to right to travel with one, they can, however, it needs to be unloaded and in a hard sided TSA approved case.

If brought to the airport, the hard-sided gun case needs to be given to the airline counter, declared and placed in the cargo hold of the plane with the other checked baggage to ensure that nobody has access to the firearm during a flight.

A hard-sided case can be purchased as a local sporting goods store, a gun shop or online.

Before traveling with a firearm, make sure it’s packed properly because if not, then you will come face-to-face with a police officer, and a hefty civil citation from TSA.

The cases come in all sorts of styles and price ranges. You can easily find one that suits you.

3. A TSA-compatible lock

(Credit/TSA)

A TSA compatible lock is great for checked baggage that needs to be extra secure.

If your checked bag triggers an alarm during the security screening process, the bag will need to be opened so that a TSA officer can resolve the alarm.

Only this lock is allowed to stay on the suitcase, after TSA looks inside. A regular lock will be cut off in order to look inside the suitcase and therefore be broken.

With a TSA-compatible lock, the TSA officer will use a master key to open the lock to peek inside the suitcase and then re-lock the suitcase afterward.

You can tell if a lock is TSA compatible by looking at the keyhole. If the letters TSA are engraved near the keyhole with a code number (the code indicates which master key will be needed), then it’s a TSA compatible lock.

Save your traveler the time and money and get them a TSA compatible lock!

4. Travel size toiletries

(Credit/TSA) (Credit/TSA)

No matter where you are going and for how long, travel toiletries are always a must.

This is a perfect gift for the frequent flyer in your life because one can never have enough travel size toiletry bottles, bags, and pumps.

Oftentimes you can buy a single clear quart-size bag that includes travel size toiletries.

Each traveler can carry as many liquids, gels and aerosols in a carry-on bag as long as the travel-size containers are 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or smaller and as long and fit into one resealable quart-size bag.

It’s also best to get them a clear bag in case you have to take it out so TSA can see it’s a toiletry bag.

5. The “myTSA” app\

(Credit/TSA)

The best Holiday gift of all is Free! The myTSA app.

This app has many helpful features for traveling including the “Can I bring?” feature which allows you to type in the name of an item and the app will let you know if you should pack it in a checked bag, carry-on bag, either or neither.

The app also has a link directly to TSA’s social media team so you can send a question via Facebook Messenger or Twitter.

Helpful resources and locations include a list of valid identification documents that you can use at a checkpoint, exemptions to the limits on liquids and how to carry duty-free liquids on inbound international flights.

Travelers can also select their home or favorite airports to learn about any flight delays and to see an updated estimate of security wait times.