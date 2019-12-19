Top holiday toys for kids naughty and nice

Bring cheer to the boys and girls on your holiday shopping list this year with some of the hottest toys around. Industry toy expert Elizabeth Werner showcased the most popular toys you will find this season from video game consoles to limited edition dolls.

The Xbox One X, Is a fun gaming console that comes as a bundle. It has all the hottest games for the holiday and also comes with the Xbox game pass ultimate membership. You have access to over a hundred games for your console and your PC. In addition, Xbox live gold and includes lots of family friendly games. Xbox has family settings built in so mom and dad can manage content and playing time.

FurReal Cubby, The Curious Bear is an amazingly interactive furry toy. His eyes, ears, nose and arms move and is lifelike. He loves to be picked up, if you hug him he hugs you back and if you talk to him he even babbles back. This Curious Bear, plays songs and when it’s time for bed he makes sleepy sounds and closes his eyes.

Learning Resources, Coding Critters, is an interactive learning toy for kids. This educational toy teaches your little ones critical thinking, problem solving and coding fundamentals. It’s screen free, so no need for a computer or tablet. Your child can follow along in the coding book, page by page which has different learning adventures with the critter toy accessories.

JoJo Siwa Dolls- The 18” holiday seasonal doll is a limited edition, she is sparkling and glittering in a red dress and ready to head to the party. The 10” Jojo Siwa singing dream doll, she is dressed in the outfit she wore in her dream video. She is also rocking her signature side ponytail hair do with a bow, of course. Plus if you press her tummy she sings.

For more information on these hot holiday toy must haves go to wernerinfo.com