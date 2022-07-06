(WSYR-TV)– Camping can be refreshing, especially after a long week of work. Getting away can help to reboot your system and help you feel naturally rejuvenated.

In summer, statistics from condorferries.co.uk show that roughly 61% of Americans go camping over the summer, whether it’s glamping, RVing, or tenting, you should enjoy wherever you stay. In Central New York, it can sometimes be difficult to find spots to get away that is both scenic and camping worthy.

Below are some of the topped rated camping destinations that can be found right here, in CNY.

Green Lakes State Park

Green Lakes is one of the most picturesque landscapes that can be found in all of New York. With its emerald blue waters and walkways along the lakes, it’s absolutely breathtaking.

According to New York State Parks official website, there are over 150 campsites to choose from that allow guests to fully embrace the scenery. Trails from campsites lead down into other paths that envelop the area, so guests can enjoy a jog or a walk throughout the park.

The campsites are pet friendly and do allow full hookup for campers/RVs and some sites do have electric hookups as well.

In addition, there are a variety of restaurants around the campgrounds, these restaurants all offer a view of the lakes as guests can enjoy delicious and decadent meals during their stay at the lake.

For those who like to swim, there is a beach on site that campers or visitors can access from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you enjoy golfing, there is also a golf course which does cost a fee of $30 on weekends and $21 on weekdays in order for guests to play all 18 holes.

Watkins Glen State Park Campground

This park leaves guests with whimsical scenery. The park is filled with waterfalls and trails that feel as though guests are walking through a fairytale.

There is in count 19 waterfalls throughout the park and the trails lead over, under, and around each of them, allowing guests to explore over two miles of this majestic location.

Aside from camping, there are also cabin and lodging options for guests. There are also plenty of food options around the campground/park, including ice cream and donut shops.

For people who wish to bring their pets, no more than two dogs per are allowed per campsite and this also applies for day-use areas.

There is plenty of fun for children at Watkins Glen as well, including a playground, a pool, biking, hiking, and more.

This is the perfect getaway location for those who wish to escape from reality while also hoping to have some scenery to delve into.

Letchworth State Park Campground, Castile

This park/campground is located in the Genesee region of NY and is known as the ‘Grand Canyon of the East’ due to its many cliffs.

The park expands across 66 miles and has three major waterfalls. Visitors can hike, bike, snowmobile, cross country ski, or even horseback ride amongst the trails here. Visitors can also find some entertainment in whitewater rafting, kayaking, or even take a ride in a hot air balloon through the gorge.

There are trails specifically created for individuals with autism as well, these trails are known as A.N.T. trails and they provide a safe and inclusive area and have eight different sensory stations to help these individuals explore nature.

The campground houses multiple playgrounds and playing fields for children. There is also a gift shop on location and plenty of dining locations around the area.

If camping is not your thing, guests can also stay at Glen Iris Inn, or you can choose to rent a cabin, both would still allow access to the park.

Pets are allowed at the campground, two pets per campsite is the policy, and those who wish to bring their pets, must supervise them at all times.

