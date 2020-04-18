Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Tops associates to shop with Instacart to meet demand

(WSYR-TV) — With so many more people using Instacart to get their groceries, Tops announced that their associated will begin shopping in parallel with Instacart in an effort to meet the demand.

The chain said volumes increased some 300 percent last week alone.

Tops expanded the hours that its Instacart employees can shop their stores, along with hiring thousands of new Instacart shoppers each week.

