(WSYR-TV) — With so many more people using Instacart to get their groceries, Tops announced that their associated will begin shopping in parallel with Instacart in an effort to meet the demand.
The chain said volumes increased some 300 percent last week alone.
Tops expanded the hours that its Instacart employees can shop their stores, along with hiring thousands of new Instacart shoppers each week.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Outdoor vendors in Tijuana allowed to re-open, not everyone is happy
- 400 gallons of milk to be given out in Minoa on Saturday
- Hallmark giving away two million ‘Thank You’ cards
- Tops associates to shop with Instacart to meet demand
- Study: CARES Act includes $195B tax break for ultra-wealthy
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App