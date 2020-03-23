Tops Friendly Markets hiring temporary, permanent employees

(WSYR-TV) — Tops Friendly Markets has announced that the company will be hiring temporary and permanent employees.
According to a press release, you can stop by any of the 162 stores or the warehouse in Lancaster, New York to fill out an application.
You can also visit the Tops job site online and fill out an application there.
While the current situation hasn’t been easy on anyone, if you find yourself or someone you know looking for a job, we’re hiring for temporary and permanent positions and welcome your application.Tops Friendly Markets
