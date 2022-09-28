(WSYR-TV) — Tops Friendly Markets announced its annual Free Gas & Groceries Campaign that will run from Wednesday, September 28 to Saturday, October 8 at all participating Tops locations.
The campaign raises money for Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital and the rules are easy.
Simply buy a $1 ticket to show your support for the hard-working and dedicated staff who care for our children and you can earn a chance to win a year’s worth of gas and groceries from Tops Friendly Market.
$255,000 has been raised since the start of the campaign and the president of Tops Friendly Markets, John Persons is proud to support the local hospital.
At Tops it is our belief that by enhancing the quality of life for children through education and excellent health care, we build a strong future together. Our support of the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital over the years has a long and rich history and we are proud to support such a wonderful institution that provides the much needed care for those in need in our community.John Persons, president of Tops Friendly Markets