(WSYR-TV) — Tops Friendly Markets announced its annual Free Gas & Groceries Campaign that will run from Wednesday, September 28 to Saturday, October 8 at all participating Tops locations.

The campaign raises money for Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital and the rules are easy.

Simply buy a $1 ticket to show your support for the hard-working and dedicated staff who care for our children and you can earn a chance to win a year’s worth of gas and groceries from Tops Friendly Market.

$255,000 has been raised since the start of the campaign and the president of Tops Friendly Markets, John Persons is proud to support the local hospital.