Tops Friendly Markets provides ‘Appreciation Bonus’ for employees

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Tops Friendly Markets is finding a way to say thanks to their employees this year.

They are giving appreciation bonuses to their workers during the pandemic.

In a partnership with UFCW Local One, part-time Tops associations starting before June 30 will receive a $100 bonus. Full-time employees will receive a $200 bonus.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected