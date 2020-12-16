Tops Friendly Markets provides ‘Appreciation Bonus’ for employees

(WSYR-TV) — Tops Friendly Markets is finding a way to say thanks to their employees this year.
They are giving appreciation bonuses to their workers during the pandemic.
In a partnership with UFCW Local One, part-time Tops associations starting before June 30 will receive a $100 bonus. Full-time employees will receive a $200 bonus.
