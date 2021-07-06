Tops Market in Ithaca sells winning TAKE 5 ticket

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Tops Market in Ithaca has sold a TAKE 5 winning ticket. 

The ticket was purchased Monday, July 5, at the Tops Market located at 710 South Meadow Street. The prize is worth $26,517.50. 

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 10:30 p.m. Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing. 

One other TAKE 5 winning ticket was also drawn Monday. That winner is from Brooklyn also worth $26k. 

