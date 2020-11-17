Tops Friendly Markets adds some items to ‘limited items’ list

(WIVB) – Tops Friendly Markets is again limiting some items to make sure as many customers as possible can get their hands on them. This includes items like hand soap, toilet paper, and garbage bags.

Here is a list of the items currently being limited:

(Tops Friendly Markets)

Wegmans also updated their limited list on Monday.

