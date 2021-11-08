Tops Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32 merger is complete

Buffalo, NY (WIVB-TV) – Tops Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32’s merger has been completed, the two companies announced Monday.

The FTC finished their regulatory review process and gave their approval for the merger, which was proposed earlier this year.

The two companies will be managed locally by their leaders and will still be known as their current brands, but will be owned by a new parent company called Northeast Grocery Inc.

Scott Grimmett, the current president and CEO of Price Chopper/Market 32, will lead the new parent company. He will also serve on the board of directors with former Tops Markets Chairman and CEO Frank Curci.

Under the FTC’s review process, 12 Tops locations will be divested and purchased by C&S Wholesale Grocers (C&S). C&S will recognize the union at the locations.