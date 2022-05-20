(WSYR-TV) — Tops Friendly Markets is encouraging everyone — locally and nationally — to join their stores in a collective moment of silence and tribute on Saturday, May 21 at 2:30 p.m., a week after the tragic shooting.

“The impact of this tragedy stretches across our community and nation. We stand together as we remember them and pray that their families may find the strength needed to heal and move forward,” stated John Persons, president of Tops Friendly Market.

Persons continues to give thanks and prayers to everyone who responded to the shooting, from associates to law enforcement.

The victims include:

Aaron Salter, 55

Ruth Whitfield, 86

Pearl Young, 77

Celestine Chaney, 65

Roberta Drury, 32

Heyward Patterson, 67

Margus Morrison, 52

Andrew Mackniel, 53

Geraldine Talley, 62

Katherine Massey, 72

You can read more about the victims and who they were here.